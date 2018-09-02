हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sumeet vyas. ekta kaul

This is when Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul will tie the knot-Details inside

Ekta and Sumeet will reportedly tie the knot in September 

This is when Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul will tie the knot-Details inside

New Delhi: Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas and his longtime girlfriend Ekta Kaul are all set to take the plunge this year. Sumeet has had a terrific year with his Bollywood debut Veere Di Wedding becoming a hit and to has had a successful year in television. In a recent Instagram post, Ekta has expressed her desire to marry her boyfriend. Check out the hilarious caption!

Sharing few pictures on Instagram, Ekta wrote, "Dear best friend. Waiting for you.. jaldi aao aur mujhe le jao.. 15 days more.. #terimerishadi #ashuanky @sumeetvyas."

 

 

Well, we know now that the two actors will tie the knot sometime in September.

A source close to the actors was quoted by Mumbai Mirrors as saying, "Ekta's family, many of whom are based in Jammu, are preparing for a traditional Kashmiri ceremony. However, the wedding date has not been finalised yet. The bride-to-be has invited friends from the industry and asked them to lock their dates for the mid-September nuptials." 

A few months ago there were rumours about Sumeet Vyas and Ekta's engagement. However, the news turned out to be false as the air was cleared by Sumeet himself.  

“I would like to put an end to all the rumours and speculation around my engagement with the actress, Ekta Kaul. The rumours are false. We are currently dating and are enjoying this phase of our relationship,” he told Hindustan Times. He requested people to not jump into conclusions.

 “As both of us are busy with our careers, we would like to spend more time together before taking the next step. I would request the media to not speculate and spread false news regarding the same,” he added.

The report further quoted him as saying, “There have been other rumours about my divorce that have come up post the launch of the Veere Di Wedding trailer. I would also like to confirm my divorce to actress Shivani Tanksale took place in 2017, it happened amicably and we both continue to remain friends. There is a friendship that has been there for many years and we split ways with a lot of respect."

Tags:
sumeet vyas. ekta kaulSumeet Ekta weddingVeere Di Weddingtripplers

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close