Tiger Shroff - Disha Patani head for splitsville?

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani never admitted to being in love. The two good-looking actors were reportedly dating each other, but the latest buzz suggests that they have headed for splitsville.

If the reports are anything to go by, love blossomed between Tiger and Disha when they worked on a music video titled Befikra. Since then, they were spotted together at various social dos and dinner dates.

Tiger and Disha have made joint appearances at parties and posed for the paparazzi together, thereby fuelling rumours about their relationship. They even ringed in the New Year in Sri Lanka.

However, according to a report in Filmfare, Tiger and Disha have called it quits. Disha has reportedly moved on with someone special while Tiger is linked to his 'Student of The Year 2' co-star Tara Sutaria. However, Tiger and Disha haven't reacted to rumours about their breakup yet.

Disha and Tiger look irresistibly good together both on and off the screen. They romanced each other in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 2 earlier this year.

The film, a sequel to Baaghi, raked in the moolah at the Box Office and is one of the most successful films of 2018.