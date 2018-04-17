TV actor Shakti Arora gets married to Neha Saxena - See pic

Mumbai: Actor Shakti Arora, best known for essaying the role of Ranveer Vaghela in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi tied the nuptial knot with ladylove Neha Saxena in a hush-hush ceremony on April 6.

The couple exchanged marital vows after getting engaged four years ago.

Earlier, speculations were rife that the couple had drifted apart owing to certain differences. During an interview a few months back, Shakti had even said that he had no plans to get married in the near future. But he probably wanted to keep his personal life away from the media.

The couple is happily married now and his Instagram post puts all rumours to rest.

Together is a wonderful place to be! A post shared by Shakti Arora (@shaktiarora) on Apr 16, 2018 at 9:48pm PDT

Neha too shared the same photograph with a different caption.

She wrote: "A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality (sic)."

According to a report in Times of India, the wedding was attended only by immediate family members. The ceremony was short but very sweet with Haldi in the morning and the pheras in the evening.

Shakti is yet to believe that he is a married man now but he is definitely feeling nice. The couple is planning a Norwegian honeymoon. And going by Neha's Instagram stories, it looks likely that the couple has already flown for their honeymoon.

Shakti and Neha had participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye 7 in 2015 with shows real-life TV couples competing for the top spot.