TV actor Ssharad Malhotra and girlfriend Pooja Bisht call it quits!

New Delhi: Popular television actor Ssharad Malhotra and longtime girlfriend Pooja Bisht have decided to go separate ways after being in a relationship for around two years, reportedly. The shocking turn of events has left the fans sad as rumours were rife about the couple tying the knot soon.

According to Timesofindia.com, Ssharad's hectic work schedule played the spoilt sport in their relationship. The report quotes the actor confirming the news about his break-up. He said, "There were personal issues from my end. I tried to make the relationship work, but our differences were irrevocable. Pooja is a nice girl and it was great till it lasted. I wish her all the best."

Ssharad was earlier dating popular telly actress Divyanka Tripathi but later the duo decided to part ways.

The actor gained stardom with 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' in 2006 daily soap which also had Divyanka in the lead role. He then went on to star in several shows such as From Sydney with Love, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki etc to name a few.

Ssharad was also seen in Box Cricket League season 1 and season 2 meanwhile Pooja too is an aspiring actress.