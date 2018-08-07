हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Juhi Parmar

TV actress Juhi Parmar talks about her life as a single parent

The duo had filed for divorce in December 2017.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Juhi Parmar recently got divorced from husband Sachin Shroff. The couple was married for nine years and have a daughter Samaira. The duo had shocked fans with their separation news last year as they were seen as one of the most loved television couples in the industry.

The duo had filed for divorce in December 2017. In an interview with Spotboye.com, Juhi opened up on her life now as a single parent. She said, “Being a single parent is definitely tough, but the child loves you doubly and that keeps you going. Frankly, I have been a single parent since the last 2 years. Everyday is challenging, but it has been made easy by primarily by my sister, parents and friend Aashka Goradia. They have been pillars of strength in my hard times.”

When asked how their daughter is co-oping up with the development, Juhi said, “These are obvious questions that any child would ask in such circumstances, but a large percentage of her questions were only based on 'Mummy kab aayegi shoot se?'  I guess till a certain point in his/her life, every child is more attached to his/her mother.”

She also talked about the kind of work she would like to take up in television. On the kind of shows being made these days, she added, “well, there's definitely more work now. But you don't get iconic characters.  Some shows have been regressive.

Juhi and Sachin featured together in TV shows such as 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Maa Exchange', 'Star Vivaah' to name a few.

 

 

 

 

 

 

