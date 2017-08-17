close
TV actress Puja Banerjee gets engaged to longtime boyfriend Kunal Verma

The 'Comedy Nights Bachao' fame television actress Puja Banerjee and longtime actor boyfriend Kunal Verma got engaged at a private ceremony recently. The couple had been in a relationship for nine long years.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 20:49
TV actress Puja Banerjee gets engaged to longtime boyfriend Kunal Verma
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The 'Comedy Nights Bachao' fame television actress Puja Banerjee and longtime actor boyfriend Kunal Verma got engaged at a private ceremony recently. The couple had been in a relationship for nine long years.

According to Indianexpress.com, the telly couple exchanged rings on August 16 amid friends and family. Among television celebrities comedienne Bharti Singh, Shweta Rohira, Adaa Khan and Shashank Vyas among others.

The duo often posts their adorable pictures on Instagram. Here's wishing the gorgeous couple a happy life ahead!

