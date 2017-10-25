Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
TV couple Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy get engaged

Popular face on Indian television Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy have finally sealed their relationship with an engagement ring. Yes! The couple got engaged on Diwali this year, reportedly.

Oct 25, 2017
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular face on Indian television Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy have finally sealed their relationship with an engagement ring. Yes! The couple got engaged on Diwali this year, reportedly.

According to Timesofindia.com, the couple had a roka ceremony with family members blessing the duo. Both Gautam and Pankhuri have always kept their relationship under wraps and reportedly dated each other for almost two years.

The report quotes Gautam as saying, “Yes, Pankhuri and I recently got engaged and I feel lucky to have found a life partner like her. We share the same wavelength and she has fit into my family perfectly."

Pankhuri too added, “We have taken the first step. The families have wholeheartedly welcomed our union. In Gautam, I have found the answer to all my dreams. I'm eagerly looking forward to the most important phase of my life."

The wedding is likely to take place next year. The duo starred together in popular TV show Suryaputra Karn. 

