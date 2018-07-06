हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Juhi Parmar

TV couple Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff officially divorced

The duo had filed for divorce in December 2017. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Juhi Parmar and actor Sachin Shroff shocked their fans by announcing separation last year. The couple has been granted divorce by the family court in Bandra, Mumbai reportedly. They were together for 8 long years. 

According to Timesofindia.com, the couple mutually decided to end their relationship. The duo got married in February 2009 after a five-month courtship period and they have a daughter. The custody of the child remains with Juhi, reportedly. 

Previously, while talking to Bombay Times, Juhi had said, “We have sought divorce by mutual consent and our daughter Samaira’s custody is going to be with me. I was very clear right from the start that I will be her sole custodian. Our marriage didn’t work from the beginning. Incompatibility drew us apart. We could never be on the same page. Our backgrounds, mindset, outlook and expectations from life were completely different. We tried our best, but our differences were irrevocable.”

Together, they featured in TV shows such as 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Maa Exchange', 'Star Vivaah' to name a few. 

 

