TV couple Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant are twinning and we LOVE it!
New Delhi: Indian television's famous real life couple Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt tied the knot on December 16, 2016, after dating for nearly six long years. The much-in-love couple even shared their marriage videos and pictures on Twitter and Instagram making it a true-blue treat for their fans.
Recently, Kish shared a picture on Twitter in which we can see both her and hubby dear Suyyash twinning in same night suits. And we have to say that they look awwdorable together! The colourful click has them wearing the same print night suits with Kishwer holding a balloon with heart-shaped accessory hanging from it.
She tweeted:
Twinning pic.twitter.com/6jdEAQ6cOc
— Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) February 10, 2017
The two were last seen together in reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 9. Isn't the picture too cute? Couple goals anyone!
