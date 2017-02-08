TV's handsome hunk Aly Goni has a SECRET CRUSH on Jennifer Winget!
New Delhi: Indian television's one of the most popular handsome hunks Aly Goni has garnered a huge fan following—all thanks to Ekta Kapoor's hit show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.
Aly, who is quite an avid Instagrammer and Twitter user confessed his feelings recently and that too on the micro-blogging site. He confessed to having a crush on none other than 'Beyhadh' actress Jennifer Winget.
He captioned her image as: “My all time and only crush frankly speaking working in same industry I have never met her but no matter what she will be always my crush.”
My all time and only crush frankly speaking working in same industry I have never met her but no matter what she will be always my crush pic.twitter.com/MxssZLcHgu
— Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 7, 2017
Incidentally, today happens to be Propose Day as Valentine Week has kicked off from February 7.
Perhaps, the best time to confess your feelings!
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- TV's handsome hunk Aly Goni has a SECRET CRUSH on Jennifer Winget!
- Valentine's Special: Here is how you can make your loved one feel special this 'Chocolate Day'
- Shahid Kapoor opens up about cold war with Kangana Ranaut, says it's all good
- Akshay Kumar ends 'Jolly LLB 2' promotions in Lucknow; shares pic!
- Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh make 'The Kapil Sharma Show' a laugh riot!
- Valentine's Special: Here is how you can make your loved one feel special this 'Chocolate Day'
- 'Bigg Boss 10' winner Manveer Gurjar planning to take 'friendship' with Nitibha Kaul to next level?
- Neil Nitin Mukesh – Rukmini Sahay wedding: Photos of engagement ceremony in Udaipur
- Valentine’s week: Ad featuring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover will inspire you to fall in love!
- Neil Nitin Mukesh – Rukmini Sahay wedding: Celebrations to begin with engagement in Udaipur