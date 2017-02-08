close
TV's handsome hunk Aly Goni has a SECRET CRUSH on Jennifer Winget!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 17:05
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian television's one of the most popular handsome hunks Aly Goni has garnered a huge fan following—all thanks to Ekta Kapoor's hit show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.

Aly, who is quite an avid Instagrammer and Twitter user confessed his feelings recently and that too on the micro-blogging site. He confessed to having a crush on none other than 'Beyhadh' actress Jennifer Winget.

He captioned her image as: “My all time and only crush frankly speaking working in same industry I have never met her but no matter what she will be always my crush.”

Incidentally, today happens to be Propose Day as Valentine Week has kicked off from February 7.

Perhaps, the best time to confess your feelings!

First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 17:03

