Twinkle Khanna just shared a CUTE picture of darling daughter Nitara in Thor's avatar!

New Delhi: Khiladi Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna better known as Mrs Funnybones is quite an avid social media user. Despite being active on Twitter, the wifey Twinkle has not really posted many pictures of her kids—Aarav and Nitara.

However, whenever she has we really couldn't stop ourselves from gushing over it. Recently, Tina (as she is fondly called), who keeps her kids away from the social media craze shared a really cute picture of her darling daughter Nitara.

Why settle to play the helpless princess when you can be the hammer-wielding Thor #HammeringItIn pic.twitter.com/pL21DFvNDW — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 2, 2017

Nitara can be seen wearing Thor's dress and looks like a button. You must check it out here:

Twinkle, who turned an author with her maiden book Mrs Funnybones, winning several accolades went on to write her next titled 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad'. She is also donning a producer's hat with her first film 'Padman' featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead.