Valentine’s Day: Aashka Goradia - Richard Brent’s latest Instagram video is incredibly cute – WATCH

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 12:24
Valentine’s Day: Aashka Goradia - Richard Brent’s latest Instagram video is incredibly cute – WATCH

Mumbai: Aashka Goradia took to Instagram to wish the special man in her life - Richard Brent – a very Happy Valentine’s Day. While referring to Richard as “the man who changed the course” of her life and gave her “a reason to become a better human each day”, Aashka posted a cute collage of videos with that are incredibly cute.

Aashka announced her engagement with Richard on Christmas last year. The two have been together for quote sometime now and come across as a couple that’s madly in love.

The duo had even attended Kavita Kaushik and Ronnit Biswas in Uttarakhand in January.

Here’s wishing this adorable couple a very Happy Valentine’s Day.

First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 12:24

