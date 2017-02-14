Valentine’s Day: Aashka Goradia - Richard Brent’s latest Instagram video is incredibly cute – WATCH
Mumbai: Aashka Goradia took to Instagram to wish the special man in her life - Richard Brent – a very Happy Valentine’s Day. While referring to Richard as “the man who changed the course” of her life and gave her “a reason to become a better human each day”, Aashka posted a cute collage of videos with that are incredibly cute.
Check it out here:
Happy Valentine's Day to the man who changed the course of my life, gave me a reason to become a better human each day. I love you Richard Brent @ibrentgoble I love you my Peace of Blue See you at 5pm live from Facebook India office We would love to share our love with you all today, hear your stories and be inspired by it. Come chat with us at 5pm right here Happy Valentine's Day to all you beautiful people, love and shine... that's the only way.
Aashka announced her engagement with Richard on Christmas last year. The two have been together for quote sometime now and come across as a couple that’s madly in love.
The duo had even attended Kavita Kaushik and Ronnit Biswas in Uttarakhand in January.
Here’s wishing this adorable couple a very Happy Valentine’s Day.
