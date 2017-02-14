Valentine’s Day: Aashka Goradia - Richard Brent’s latest Instagram video is incredibly cute – WATCH

Mumbai: Aashka Goradia took to Instagram to wish the special man in her life - Richard Brent – a very Happy Valentine’s Day. While referring to Richard as “the man who changed the course” of her life and gave her “a reason to become a better human each day”, Aashka posted a cute collage of videos with that are incredibly cute.

Check it out here:

Aashka announced her engagement with Richard on Christmas last year. The two have been together for quote sometime now and come across as a couple that’s madly in love.

The duo had even attended Kavita Kaushik and Ronnit Biswas in Uttarakhand in January.

Here’s wishing this adorable couple a very Happy Valentine’s Day.