Valentine’s week: Ad featuring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover will inspire you to fall in love!
Mumbai: Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and Bipasha Basu – Karan Singh Grover, who tied the nuptial knot in April last year, are all set to celebrate the day of life for the first time as man and wife.
And to make it even more special, they expressed their feelings for each other in an ad that beautifully defines love.
Check out Bipasha’s Instagram post here where she has shared the video of the ad in question:
Bipasha and Karan are one of the most happening couples in the Tinsel Town. They had flown to Maldives for their honeymoon last year and had ringed in the New Year in Australia.
They are extremely expressive about their love for each other and they do look gorgeous as a couple.
Here’s wishing this adorable and very-much-in-love duo a very Happy Valentine’s week.
