Valentine's Special: Here is how you can make your loved one feel special this 'Chocolate Day'

New Delhi: The month of love is here so is the valentine's week. Everyday in this week marks a special occasion one. The third day of the Valentine week happens to be Chocolate Day.

There is nothing sweeter than love but there are chocolate to sweeten your taste buds. Here are a few things you can do this Chocolate Day to make it a memorable one with your beloved:

Chocolate Massage:

A soothing Chocolate massage is all you need to make your beloved feel special on this special occasion. A perfect way to bond and relax simultaneously. You can buy various chocolate massage cream and scrub or probably even visit a spa to get the Valentine chocolate glow.

Make a Chocolate dish:

Nothing can be romantic than cooking delicacies made of chocolates. Make a cake of chocolates. You can ask your Valentine to help you while you prepare the recipe for him/her. Cooking together will strengthen the bond. It is indeed a perfect day plan to spend time with the dearest one.

Chocolate Paintings:

You can try this absolutely fun and crazy activity to celebrate chocolate day. Dip your fingers into chocolate sauces to paint the canvas. Use different types of chocolate sauces. You can probably frame the painting and then hang it on your wall to cherish the moment for a long time.

Gift a bucket of Full chocolate:

A bucket full of different chocolates will surely win you Valentine's heart. It is the best way to share your feeling with your beloved. Just gift a chocolate bucket and you will see love being showered on you like crazy.