Valentine's Week Day 4: Here's how you can celebrate Teddy day in a fun and crazy way!

New Delhi: It is Valentine's week. Every day of this week is special in its own way. The fourth day of the week happens to be Teddy Day.

Gifting a teddy on this day will surely get you a date for a Valentine's day. Here are a few things you can do to celebrate Teddy day with beloved in a fun way:

Gift a Teddy:

Pamper your beloved by gifting him or her a teddy. A teddy will always remind him/her that they will always remain a kid for you. Its a childlike gift but priceless!

Teddy Party:

Single and want to celebrate Teddy day? Throw a teddy party. Ask your friends to bring their teddy and exchange them with each other. An absolutely fun and crazy way to celebrate teddy day for singles. Who knows while exchanging teddy you may get a Valentine's day date.

Teddy Fight:

You can try this absolutely amazing activity with your beloved. Make a castle and crown your teddy the king or queen and protect them from each other while having a pillow fight. Record the fight with a cam recorder and play it later on-- you will cherish the moment for a long time.

A Teddy Date:

Wear a teddy themed t-shirt on this teddy day before going on a date with your beloved. Both wearing a teddy t-shirt will strengthen the bond and love. Make a style statement this teddy day.

Watch a Movie with your teddy:

You can watch a movie with your beloved and teddy in tow. You can also watch 'Ted' a movie that's an ultimate laugh riot.

So how do you intend to spend the teddy day?