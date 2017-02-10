Valentine's week Day 5: Make commitments for life this 'Promise Day'
New Delhi: The beautiful Valentine week makes hearts bloom and unite. The fifth day of the Valentine's happens to be Promise Day and on this day, you can make a commitment that will redefine your position in your beloved's life.
A promise of love can give an assurance of satisfaction to your partner. Here's how you can make a promise of love to win hearts:
Promise to care:
Promise your partner that you will care for her no matter how bad the circumstances turn out to be in future.
Promise to support your partner:
This promise will boost the commitment level in your partner. This shows that he/she can rely on you during both good and bad times. This assurance will strengthen the bond in a relationship.
Promise to be loyal:
The most important promise to make on this Promise Day is to be honest and loyal in the relationship.
Promise to love:
Promise that you will always spare time from your busy schedule to love your partner. This shows the importance of your beloved in your life. This will surely make them feel special.
