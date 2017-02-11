Valentine's week, Day 6: Spread the warmth of love on 'Hug Day'

New Delhi: The Valentine's week is coming to its dawn and with it comes something special each day. Today happens to be the Hug day. You can express your feelings of love and care towards your partner on this special day.

A hug any day can make your partner feel loved. Here's how you can celebrate the Hug Day:

1. Give a tight hug to your loved ones as it will express your feelings towards your partner. This shows your affection towards him/her and spread the much-needed warmth.

2. On this special day try giving different types of hugs to your loved ones. Grab your beloved and try a bear hug, or one-armed hug, sleepy hug, brisk hug etc. Spread the joy of love in unique ways.

3. Single and want to hug? You don't really need to be in a relationship to celebrate the season of love. Friends and family come in handy when you don't have a special someone. Give your friends or parents a much needed tight hug and let them know that you care. Embrace your friends with a hug of love on this 'Hug Day'.

4. Play a romantic number and ask your partner to join in for dance. You can give a warm hug to your beloved while dancing. This will symbolise and express your love beautifully. You can even get this moment clicked and cherish it later. This way you can relive these timeless moments.