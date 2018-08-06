Varun Dhawan shares pic with rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal—Don't miss the caption

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan shares pic with rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal—Don&#039;t miss the caption
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who has always kept his relationship under wraps, posted a picture with his alleged girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The picture seems to be from their London vacation. Varun reportedly took some time off from his upcoming film Sui Dhaga and spent some quality time with girlfriend Natasha in London. They were also joined by Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan and his wife.

Check out the picture:

 

 

Varun and Natasha are rumoured to be dating for a long time now but the actor has neither accepted it nor denied. Both of them did not shy away from getting clicked either.

For the unversed, Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer and she is the childhood friend of Varun. The two are said to be dating each other for the longest time. 

Before Natasha, Varun has also been linked to his 'Student Of The Year' co-star Alia Bhatt. However, that time too, he did not confirm his relationship status with her. The two reportedly broke up after dating for a while and Alia found her solace in Sidharth Malhotra. 

On the professional front, Varun is awaiting the release of his film 'Sui Dhaaga' also starring Anushka Sharma. 'Sui -Dhaaga' is based on the stories of self-reliance and high spirits of the two central characters, 'Mamta' and 'Mauji', rooted in an earthy town of India.

It is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's 'Make in India' ideology, which is being campaigned by the Government of India. The love story is slated to hit the screens on September 28.

Apart from 'Sui Dhaaga', Varun will also be seen in period drama film 'Kalank'. The film stars an ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. It will be directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. The principal photography began in April 2018 and the film is scheduled for release on 19 April 2019.

