'Veere Di Wedding' actor Sumeet Vyas opens up about rumoured girlfriend Ekta Kaul

New Delhi: Amid engagement rumours, 'Permanent roommates' actor Sumeet Vyas has opened up about his rumoured girlfriend and actress Ekta Kaul. He has revealed that hey are not engaged but are seeing each other.

“I would like to put an end to all the rumours and speculation around my engagement with the actress, Ekta Kaul. The rumours are false. We are currently dating and are enjoying this phase of our relationship,” he told Hindustan Times. He requested people to not jump into conclusions.

“As both of us are busy with our careers, we would like to spend more time together before taking the next step. I would request the media to not speculate and spread false news regarding the same,” he added.

The report further quoted him as saying, “There have been other rumours about my divorce that have come up post the launch of the Veere Di Wedding trailer. I would also like to confirm my divorce to actress Shivani Tanksale took place in 2017, it happened amicably and we both continue to remain friends. There is a friendship that has been there for many years and we split ways with a lot of respect."

Recently, Ekta Kaul's mushy Instagram post for Sumeet gave rise to all the speculations.She posted a picture with Sumeet and wrote on her Instagram stories on Friday. “Kyuki tu dhadkan main dil.”

On the work front, Sumeet will be next seen in his mega project 'Veere Di Wedding' in which he will play iconic actress Kareena Kapoor's love interest. Apart from this he will also be seen in High Jack which released this Friday. He will essay the character of a DJ in the film.