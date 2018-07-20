हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's latest picture is breaking the internet -See inside

Bollywood's power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in England for the Indian cricket team's tour. While the internet is abuzz with pictures of Virat Anushka with Shikhar Dhawan's family, Virat has shared yet another picture with wifey Anushka and it is all things cute!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma&#039;s latest picture is breaking the internet -See inside
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in England for the Indian cricket team's tour. While the internet is abuzz with pictures of Virat Anushka with Shikhar Dhawan's family, Virat has shared yet another picture with wifey Anushka and it is all things cute!

In the picture, both Virat and Anushka are donning black glares and it will surely drive away your work blues.

Check it out here:

 

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

The duo had a dream wedding in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. The marriage ceremony was attended by close friends and family. The duo often shares their adorable pictures on social media sending the fans to a tizzy.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Aanand L Rai's ambitious project 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. It also stars Katrina Kaif. The trio was earlier seen in late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's last movie 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

SRK will be seen playing a dwarf in the film. It is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018. Besides, she has 'Sui Dhaaga' with Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films. It will release on September 28, 2018.

Tags:
Virat KohliAnushka SharmaVirushka

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close