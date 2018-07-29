हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli posts yet another romantic picture with Anushka Sharma and we just can't stop gushing over it-See pic

Bollywood's most-loved couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are painting the town red with their oh-so-adorable PDA. Virat, who keeps treating his fans with their 'couple-fies' posted yet another adorable picture with his wife

Virat Kohli posts yet another romantic picture with Anushka Sharma and we just can&#039;t stop gushing over it-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood's most-loved couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are painting the town red with their oh-so-adorable PDA. Virat, who keeps treating his fans with their 'couple-fies' posted yet another adorable picture with his wife

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Just being able to walk around feels like the most joyous thing in the world."

 

 

Addressed as Virushka by their fans, both Virat and Anushka have never shied away from public display of affection. The duo is often seen expressing their love for each other in their social media posts. 

For the unversed, Virat and Anushka had a dream wedding in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. The marriage ceremony was attended by close friends and family. The duo often shares their adorable pictures on social media sending the fans to a tizzy.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Aanand L Rai's ambitious project 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The trio was earlier seen in late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's last movie 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

