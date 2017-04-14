Virat Kohli takes relationship with Anushka Sharma a step ahead! His latest DP is a proof

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 13:55
New Delhi: Since the past few days, star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his rumoured girlfriend Anushka Sharma are said to be spending some time together in Bangalore. They were often clicked together and their pictures went viral on social media.

But what Kohli recently did will definitely take their relationship a step ahead. You will be amazed to know that the 28-year-old batsman has changed his Instagram Display Picture. And, in the new image, he is sharing the frame with the 'Phillauri' actress.

So, is this Kohli's style of making the relationship official? Will we be hearing any big announcement soon? Well, we can just wait and watch!

