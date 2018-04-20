Virat Kohli's expression of love for Anushka Sharma in the latest Instagram post will melt your heart

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are madly in love and the couple keeps giving relationship goals. The dashing cricketer's latest Instagram post for wifey Anushka will melt your heart.

Virat shared a picture with Anushka and wrote: "Such a stunner, Love of my life! @anushkasharma (sic)."

Check it out here:

Both Virat and Anushka keep extremely busy with their respective professional commitments. Yet they spare time from their schedules to spend some quality time together.

Anushka, who is shooting for Sui Daaga: Made in India these days, flew to Bengaluru recently to spend some time with her hubby.

Virat and Anushka tied the nuptial knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. They announced their marriage by issuing a joint statement on the day of their wedding and thereby surprise fans and well-wishers.

The statement read: “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.(sic).”