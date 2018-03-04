Virat Kohli's hugs Anushka, gives major husband goals

New Delhi: We can't stop gushing over Virat Kohl and Anushka Sharma ever since they tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy in December. Their picture perfect wedding gave us major wedding goals. Post their wedding celebrations, both Virat and Anushka have been busy with their work. Virat was busy playing matches in South Africa and Anushka was shooting for her upcoming films.

Now, almost after two months, the lovebirds are together again. Virat, like a dutiful husband, went to the airport to pick Anushka. The two were spotted hugging each other tightly as soon as the actress went inside the car. They just couldn't stop smiling. It was evident from their hug that they had really missed each other. While Virat donned a cool T-shirt, Anushka looked like a diva in an all back outfit.

Check out the pictures below:

And some more...

Anushka Sharma's supernatural drama 'Pari' released on March 2 and got mixed reviews. The film is also doing a fair job at the box office. But above all, what must have made Anushka's day more than any numbers or critical acclaim is her husband Virat Kohli's honest review of Pari. Taking to Twitter, he wrote,"watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife s best work ever! ?? One of the best films I 've seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you @AnushkaSharma."

Adorable, isn't it? Well, you can trust Virat Kohli to give you a new goal every day.