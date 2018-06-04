With Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, everyday is indeed phenomenal- See pic

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in Mumbai on May 8, 2018

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's power couple Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a big fat Punjabi wedding that was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Since then the couple has been giving us major couple goals. Recently, Sonam took to her Instagram and shared some adorable pictures with her husband Anand Ahuja and needless to say, they looked every bit regal in the pictures.

The pictures are from Natasha Poonawala's bash held in Mumbai on Sunday. Sonam dons a blue gown while Anand looks dapper in a striped suit. The couple can be seen sharing cute moments and we just can't help gushing over their pictures.

Check out the pictures shared by Sonam Kapoor:

 

#EverydayPhenomenal @anandahuja

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Earlier, Anand had taken to Instagram to explain the famous hashtag they use to define their relationship. He wrote, "The meaning & notion behind #everydayphenomenal is best described by this poem, one of my favourites, below: “Who has not found the heaven below Will fail of it above. God's residence is next to mine His furniture is love.” #EmilyDickinson #MahatmaGandhi taught us that our words become our actions which in turn become our habits, our values and ultimately our destiny. #EverydayPhenomenal reminds @sonamkapoor of the importance of appreciation, positivity, and gratitude...that happiness is not something you get, it’s something you are. #EverydayPhenomenal #fbf @faraz_khalid @noon."

Well, the hashtag is as poetic as their relationship and one can always trust Anand to come up with all things romantic!

It is indeed a great year for Sonam as her dream project 'Veere Di Wedding' has finally released and is already riding high on success. Apart from Sonam, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Sumeet Vyas, who rose to fame with web series Permanent Roommates, stars opposite Kareena in the film. It is jointly produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

