'Yeh Hai Mohabbtein' actor Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava expecting their first child?

New Delhi: It seems to be the season of the baby boom in tinsel town. After Bollywood biggies, Shahid Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh announced the arrival of their babies, television actor Karan Patel, who plays the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is expecting his first child with wife Ankita Bhargava.

According to a Bombay Times report, the actress is reportedly in her second trimester and the couple is expecting the baby around November. The couple is tight-lipped about the good news and will be making it public when the time is right reportedly.

Ankita and Karan had an arranged marriage on May 3, 2015. It is believed that Karan's co-star Aly Goni from Yeh Hai Mohabattein played cupid between him and Ankita.

Karan started his journey in the television industry with Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show Kahaani Ghar Ghar and went on to work in shows like Kasam se and reality show Nach Baliye. He grabbed headlines when he went inside the Bigg Boss 11 house and took a dig at contestant Hina Khan.

Ankita Bhargava, on the other hand, is known for her performances in shows like 'Dekha Ek Khwab' and Reporters. Both her parents are famous actors in the TV industry. Incidentally, Ankita's father Abhay Bhargava plays Karan's Father-in-law in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.