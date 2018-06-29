Zodiac Special: Things to know about Scorpio in a relationship

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Scorpio in relationship

Today, let's have a look at how it feels like to date a Scorpio Man/Woman.

When it comes to relationships, no two people are alike. Everyone has different traits which one only gets to know about with time. However, certain traits are central to every zodiac which can help you in knowing which one is most compatible with you. Exceptions are there of course but generally, people born under certain zodiacs are known to show these traits.

Scorpio man in a relationship

The Scorpio man is an absolute charmer and a dedicated lover. He will literally know everything about you and will love you from the bottom of his heart. He is a classic family man who will always be there for you and his family. However, he likes to have a control over his family and will be the one watching your every move. A Scorpio man will always look for a bold, independent woman who has her own interests and career. He will not expect you to tell him each and everything and will adore the slightly mysterious side of yours. His trust doesn't come easily, and you'll have to work hard to earn it. Talking about his temperament, well, we'd just advise you to do your best not to anger him. When angered, the Scorpio male is simply dangerous.

Scorpio woman in a relationship

It isn't easy getting the attention of the mysterious and magnetic Scorpio woman. Known for her intuitive nature and thirst for honesty, the Scorpio woman craves true love deep down. She might not show it but she wants a real connection that would last a lifetime. She isn't attracted to just any man. Her man must be intelligent, honest as well as sensitive enough to understand her needs. She is great and understanding of the human mind and therefore will make for one of the most understanding partners. She might be afraid of committing initially but it is only because she is afraid of getting hurt. Show her that you are worth her trust and she will love you in a way you have never been loved before! But be careful, for if things end badly and you hurt her way more than she can tolerate, she will take minutes to become your worst enemy!

