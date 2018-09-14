Rewari gang-rape case: Police on hunt for 3 accused; Opposition calls for CM Khattar's resignation

REWARI: Police are on the lookout for three accused persons in the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old girl at Kanina in Haryana's Mahendergarh district.

“As per victim, she was picked up by two boys belonging to her village. They took her to a nearby place, gave her a drink after which she couldn't regain her consciousness. When she got up, she saw there was one more boy,” said AS Chawla, ADGP Operations in Haryana.

“They dropped her back and called parents to tell them about her location. FIR has been registered, three accused named in FIR. We are after the three accused to arrest them. Medical of the victim has been done,” added Chawla.

Initial reports stated that the victim was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by five men while she was on her way to coaching classes. She was later dumped near a bus stop in Kanina.

The victim, a topper in the CBSE board exams, was rewarded by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2016.

“The law will take its own course and whoever is found guilty will be punished,” state chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on alleged kidnapping and gang-rape of a girl in Rewari

Meanwhile, the Opposition called for CM Khattar's resignation.

“The law and order in state has totally failed. The government should resign on moral grounds,” said former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.