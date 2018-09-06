हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saurabh Chaudhary

Saurabh Chaudhary's golden run continues, shoots world record in 10m Air Pistol at Junior World Championship

The 16-year-old Asian Games gold medalist hit a junior world record with a score of 245.5 in the 10m Air Pistol final to seal the yellow metal. 

Saurabh Chaudhary&#039;s golden run continues, shoots world record in 10m Air Pistol at Junior World Championship
Image Courtesy: IANS

Saurabh Chaudhary on Thursday shot a world record (junior) of 245.5 points to win a Gold medal in Men’s 10m Air Pistol final at the World Junior Championship. Fellow countryman Arjun Singh Cheema won the Bronze medal in the same discipline. 

The 16-year-old shooter got off to a great start to take an early lead in the final. He scored  103.0 after the first stage and saw stiff competition from Korea’s 18-year-old Hojin Lim, who scored 102.1, to take the second position after the first 10 shots.

Saurabh surged ahead with a 9.8 and 10.5 (143.9) to take a 3.1-point lead over the Korean counterpart after the first two rounds of elimination. Saurabh continued to shoot consistently as he scored 225.0 in the penultimate stage to secure a competitive 2.6-point lead over Lim (222.4). 

The Asian Games gold medalist hit a junior world record with stunning shots of 10.6 and 9.9 to seal the yellow metal. Hojin Lim had to settle with the silver medal with a 2.4-point deficit despite a perfect round (10.0, 10.7) in the final stage.  

Arjun Singh Cheema, 17, finished with a score of 218.0 to ensure another podium finish for India. 

Saurabh Chaudhary, in partnership with 19-year-old Ashok Abhidnya, had also won a bronze medal (407.3) in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Junior in the Junior championship. 

Tags:
Saurabh ChaudharyArjun Singh CheemaSaurabh Chaudhary Gold medalSaurabh Chaudhary junior world recordShooting World Junior ChampionshipsShooting

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close