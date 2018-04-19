Chandrayaan 2: All you need to know about India's second date with Moon

New Delhi: The first time India sent a lunar probe Chandrayaan to the moon in 2008, the world watched and applauded. It was a glowing moment in the country's tryst with space exploration program. And that it was at a project cost of Rs 386 crore ($59 million) and made India only the fourth country to plant a flag on the moon was a mammoth achievement.

Now, ISRO is gearing up to send its second - Chandrayaan 2 - to the moon.

Here is all you need to know about the mission that promises to underline India's space program and ability to go where few have gone before.

* According to ISRO, Chandrayaan 2 is a completely indigenous mission which would comprise of an Orbiter, Lander and Rover.

* After reaching the 100 kilometer lunar orbit, informs ISRO, the Lander housing the Rover will separate from the Orbiter. Following a controlled descent, the Lander will soft land on the moon at a specified time and then deploy the six-wheeled Rover. This Rover will then move around the landing site in a semi-autonomous state. Information on the lunar surface would be sent back for analysis of the soil here.

* Weighing around 3920 kilos, Chandrayaan 2 would orbit the moon collecting data on lunar topography, mineralogy, elemental abundance, lunar exposure, etc.

* ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan has informed that the total cost of the mission would be about Rs 800 crore. This includes Rs 200 crore as the cost of launching and Rs 600 crore for the satellite. Dr Sivan has further said that this is still half the cost than what would be incurred if a foreign launching site is used.

* The mission is planned for in second half of 2018.