हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
White seahorse

Endangered Seahorse species found in Australia

Endangered Seahorse species: The number of white seahorses has declined dramatically over the past few years. 

Endangered Seahorse species found in Australia
Representational Seahorse image

Sydney: Australian workers on Friday discovered a colony of endangered seahorse species living in the coastal waters near the Sydney Harbour, prompting marine scientists to undertake a delicate relocation effort. The workers were preparing to conduct repairs at tidal pools on Sydney's Northern Beaches when they made the find. there were around 40 white seahorses- one of the two endangered seahorse species in the world. "We had no idea of their existence and then to be told we have a colony of these rare seahorses, and we're pretty excited to play a part in protecting them," Mayor Michael Reegan said. 

They would be moved to the safety of nearby seagrass beds because many of them are pregnant due to the season. "The male animal gives birth, which is unusual in the animal kingdom, but they also fall in love, the seahorses pair up for life," state fisheries senior research scientist David Harasti said. The number of white seahorses has declined dramatically over the past few years due to habitat destruction, with some areas experiencing up to a 90-percent reduction.

 

Tags:
White seahorseAustralia seahorse40 white seahorseAustralia endangered seahorse

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close