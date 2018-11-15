हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ISRO

First apogee motor firing of GSAT-29 performed successfully: ISRO

First apogee motor firing of GSAT-29 performed successfully: ISRO

A day after the successful launch of India’s heaviest rocket GSLV-Mk III, carrying communication satellite GSAT-29, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said that that the first apogee motor firing of the satellite was performed successfully.

According to the ISRO, more orbit raising manoeuvres have been scheduled for November 16 and November 17, during which the cutting-edge satellite will be positioned in the Geostationary Orbit.

“1st apogee motor-firing of GSAT-29 successfully performed today by scientists at MCF, Hassan. 2 more orbit-raising manoeuvers scheduled with 2nd one on Nov 16 & 3rd on Nov 17 to position the satellite in the Geostationary Orbit,” posted ISRO on microblogging site Twitter.

After the successful launch of country’s heaviest rocket, GSLV-Mk III, ISRO had tweeted on Wednesday, “Mission accomplished!#GSLVMkIIID2 launches #GSAT29 satellite successfully.”

The satellite will provide internet connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir and North East region under the Centre's Digital India programme.

With a design life of 10 years, the GSAT-29 satellite carries Ka/Ku-band high throughput communication transponders intended to meet the communication requirements of users including those in remote areas.

In addition, several new technologies such as Q/V-band payload, data transmission through optical communication link will be demonstrated. This will help in realising future advanced satellites, ISRO said.

The GSLV-MkII D2, a three-stage launch vehicle, also holds a lot of promise. According to the space agency, the vehicle (GSLV-MkIII) is going to launch the Chandrayaan-II and also the manned mission.

ISROGSLV-Mk IIIGSAT-29

