Hi-tech world to be on display at Gujarat science expo

Gandhinagar: Giving a glimpse of advanced technologies, which were once considered science fiction stuff, an exhibition on futuristic technologies will be displayed at the Science City, prior to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit (VGGIS) 2019. The city will also have a four-month-long exhibition on space produced by American Museum of Natural History. The Gujarat government is preparing for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit 2019 with the theme, "Shaping a New India". Keeping this theme in mind, the Science and Technology Department will be having two exhibitions at the Science City from January 17, prior to the VGGIS 2019.

First one of the two will be on futuristic technologies, where a glimpse of the most advanced -- once considered science fiction stuff but now a reality -- technologies and smart gadgets that control modern life will be on display. There will be self-driving vehicles, facial and biometric identification systems, precision robots and drones, et al. Some of the world's renowned companies like Microsoft, IBM and Philips will display their latest research products, projects.

"We aim to display the latest and promising upcoming commercial products to the visitors who will also get demonstrations and user experience," said the Science & Technology Department Secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi. On display will be Microsoft Halo Lens, IBM Watson, Google LiFi, Amazon Alexa, Life Saving U-safe gadgets, smart home automation and robotic use cases for industrial and consumer applications, among others. The futuristic tecnologies exibition will be a four-day event.

Second exhibition will be a four-month-long one on Space exploration called "Beyond Planet Earth". This exhibition is being produced by the famous American Museum of Natural History, aided by MadaTech, the Israel National Museum of Science, Technology and Space.

The curator of the exhibition is the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The exhibition will be a breath-taking showcase taking the students and visitors on a journey to explore the frontiers of space. The Beyond exhibition will have sections like a solar system theatre, returning to the moon, exploring asteroids, voyaging to Mars, reaching the outer solar system and beyond our solar system.

"Both exhibitions will be a good opportunity for students to learn what is within our reach and what is expected in the future. Around 3.25 lakh American dollars (around Rs 20 crore) will be spent on setting up of both exhibitions. Around 50 companies will be displaying their some 75-odd products at the futuristic exhibition. Around 17-18 of them will be international and the same number will from Gujarat," added Dwivedi. The department will also continue with the Nobel Prize exhibition, which they had started during the previous 2017 summit, where Nobel prize winners were invited.