हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ISRO

ISRO all set for PSLV-C42 launch from Sriharikota on Sunday, countdown begins

The ISRO's trusted workhorse PSLV-C42 would be carrying two satellites - NovaSAR and S1-4 - weighing over 800 kilograms.

ISRO all set for PSLV-C42 launch from Sriharikota on Sunday, countdown begins

NEW DELHI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch two foreign satellites on-board its most trusted Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C42 (PSLV) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Sunday.

According to reports, the countdown for the launch of two earth observation satellites began at 1.08 PM on Saturday.

ISRO's trusted workhorse PSLV-C42 would be carrying the two satellites - NovaSAR and S1-4 - weighing over 800 kilograms.

The lift-off is scheduled at 10.07 PM, ISRO said in a release.

The foreign satellites, meant for forest mapping and flood and disaster monitoring, among other uses, would be released into sun-synchronous orbit at a height of 583 km, it added.

They have been developed by Surrey Satellite Technologies Limited, United Kingdom.

The mission is a commercial arrangement between the company and Antrix Corporation Limited - the commercial wing of ISRO.

This would be the 44th flight of the PSLV and the third launch by ISRO this year.

In January, PSLV-C40 launched India’s weather observation satellite Cartosat 2 Series and PSLV-C41 launched IRNSS - 1I navigation satellite in April.

Tags:
ISROPSLV-C42SriharikotaNovaSARS1-4India

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close