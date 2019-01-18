हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

Japan launches Epsilon-4 rocket with 7 satellites

In a first for the Epsilon series, which was developed in a bid to put small satellites into orbit at a low cost, multiple satellites were transported.

Image courtesy: Reuters

JAPAN: Japan on Friday successfully launched the Epsilon-4 rocket carrying seven satellites from the Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima.The satellites have been developed by private sector companies and universities.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency or JAXA shouldered the cost of the launch, which adds up to roughly USD 50 million, to encourage space exploration by the private sector, reports NHK World. In a first for the Epsilon series, which was developed in a bid to put small satellites into orbit at a low cost, multiple satellites were transported.

In fact, the largest satellite has been successfully placed in orbit shortly after take-off at an altitude of 514 kilometres.While one satellite will try to create artificial shooting stars, another will test transmission equipment and cameras made from commercial parts.

 

