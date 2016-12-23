Real or illusion? UFO hunters find 'spoon' on Mars again in NASA photo - Watch video

Delhi: It's up to you, whether you believe it or not.

YouTube channel UFO Hunter has found a "spoon" in a NASA image taken by the Curiosity Rover droid and have uploaded a video about it.

'Alien chaser' Scott C Waring was quoted as saying by ufosightingsdaily.com - "This is a fantastic discovery of an eating utensil near the Mars Curiosity rover. It was found by UFO Hunter of Youtube. The spoon is actually the second spoon to be found on Mars, and this one is an exact duplicate of the earlier discovery...there is almost no difference in the spoons found. They perfectly match."

He added - "Also I explored the photo a little bit and found that in the upper left hand corner there was another eating utensil that resembles a spoon but with a triangle end to it. Now that could also be a stirrer or even a knife if you use the opposite end of it, but its dimensions match the spoon. It's length, width, and thickness all match the spoon. This one shows that the beings that used this spoon had hands similar size to our own. That would make them our size, how cool is that?"

Other earthly objects allegedly found by Waring and his associates in NASA images are shoes, gun and fossils among other things.

According to them, these discoveries prove there was and still is life on Mars.

However, NASA, and other scientists have said that these are optical illusions and NASA rovers have not yet found any evidence of any forms of life.

See the video below (Courtesy - YouTube):