Scientists discover decade-old puzzle of mysterious radio bursts
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 09:25
New Delhi: Solving the complexity surrounding the source of fast radio busts, scientists for the first time have come up with the solution to the long lasting enigma.
In a researchers report in Nature and Astrophysical Journal Letters, a dim dwarf galaxy that is situated 2.5 billion light years from Earth has been said to be emitting the mysterious millisecond-long blasts of radio waves.
These fast radio busts (FRBs) are short lasting radio wave pulses which emit power of about 500 million suns.
About 18 signals were recorded by the scientists, but there are expectations of around 10,000 a day.
First Published: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 07:07
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Police arrest 4 accused of molestation on December 31 in Bengaluru
- Hyderabad man cultivating marijuana inside flat arrested
- EC demands clarification from Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav over SP feud
- DNA: Why strong and hard laws are not implemented in traffic rules
- Panel discussion over shameful political statements on Bengaluru's eve-teasing case
- Australia vs Pakistan: Peter Handscomb gets out in strangest way — WATCH
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni steps down as captain of Indian ODI, T20I teams
- BJP set to win Uttar Pradesh, may bag 206-216 seats in Assembly elections: Survey
- India vs England Squad Announcement: As it happened..
- Coconut oil: Side effects you need to know!