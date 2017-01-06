close
Scientists discover decade-old puzzle of mysterious radio bursts

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 09:25
New Delhi: Solving the complexity surrounding the source of fast radio busts, scientists for the first time have come up with the solution to the long lasting enigma.

In a researchers report in Nature and Astrophysical Journal Letters, a dim dwarf galaxy that is situated 2.5 billion light years from Earth has been said to be emitting the mysterious millisecond-long blasts of radio waves.

These fast radio busts (FRBs) are short lasting radio wave pulses which emit power of about 500 million suns.

About 18 signals were recorded by the scientists, but there are expectations of around 10,000 a day.

First Published: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 07:07

