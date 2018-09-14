हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Moon

Space tourism: Elon Musk`s SpaceX to send first private passenger for a trip around the moon

After 46 long years, Elon Musk`s space transportation company is all set to sent the world`s first private passenger to fly around the moon aboard its BFR launch vehicle. 

Space tourism: Elon Musk`s SpaceX to send first private passenger for a trip around the moon

Only 24 human beings have visited Moon till date, last being the Apollo mission in 1972. Now, after 46 long years, history is about to be written again.

Elon Musk`s space transportation company SpaceX is all set to sent the world`s first private passenger to fly around the moon aboard its BFR launch vehicle.

“SpaceX has signed the world’s first private passenger to fly around the Moon aboard our BFR launch vehicle—an important step toward enabling access for everyday people who dream of traveling to space. Find out who’s flying and why on Monday, September 17,” tweeted SpaceX on Thursday.

The webcast of the entire event will be live telecast.

No further details, including the passenger name or amount charged, was revealed by SpaceX.

In February 2017, the California-based company had first announced its plans to send two private tourists around the Moon in late 2018. But the company kept mum about it in recent years.

SpaceX, owned by internet entrepreneur and Tesla electric car CEO Elon Musk, is a key commercial partner to NASA.

US President Donald Trump has already voiced in favour of sending man to the moon again. NASA is currently building a lunar gateway that would serve as a launching point for missions heading even further into deep space, such as asteroids or Mars.

