UFO

UFO sightings by pilots leave scientists, authorities baffled; investigations underway

The Irish Aviation Authority was immediately alerted of the sightings.

Image Courtesy: Pixabay

Recent spotting of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in Ireland has left scientists, researchers and authorities digging for more information.

Two commercial pilots flying near the south-west coast of the country spotted a fast-moving object cross the aircraft and vanish into thin air.

The first sighting was first reported by a British Airways (BA) pilot. 

On the morning of November 9, the pilot of BA flight BA94 from Montreal called air traffic control in Shannon to report seeing an object moving past her aircraft and asked if there were any military exercises taking place off the west coast of Ireland, reported the Guardian.

"It was moving so fast," she said. "It came up on our left hand side and then rapidly veered to the north. It was a very bright light that disappeared at very high speed."

Later, another pilot flying a Virgin Airlines plane from Orlando to Manchester described the sight as a "meteor or another object making some kind of re-entry", adding it seemed to be "multiple objects following the same sort of trajectory - very bright from where we were".

The Irish Aviation Authority was immediately alerted of the sightings. Investigations are currently underway.

Meanwhile, astronomers and researchers speculated that the sightings could be shooting stars or pieces of dust entering the earth's atmosphere at very high speed. Such activities are traditionally high in the month of November.

With agency inputs

UFOUFO sightingsPilotIreland

