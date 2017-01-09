World's first-ever solar panel road has finally seen the light of day in Normandy village!

New Delhi: In a first of its kind, Normandy village in France has made claims to have the world's first solar panel road.

The ecology minister of France, Ségolène Royal, inaugrated a 1km (0.6-mile) route in the small village of Tourouvre-au-Perche covered with 2,800 sq m of electricity-generating panels.

The route is expected to be used by around 2,000 motorists in a day during the 2-year test period. After this it will be established if the route can generate adequate amount of energy to lighten up village of 3,500 residents.

It cost €5m (£4.2m) to construct the road.