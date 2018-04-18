World's second-largest Banyan tree on saline drips, 'crutches' for support

The Banyan tree in Pillalamarri of Mahabubnagar district in Telangana is like no other. The second-largest tree of its kind, it has attracted hordes of tourists in its 700 years of existence but is now being provided critical support to help it sustain itself.

The tree has been suffering from a major termite infestation and is now being injected with a special saline drip to rejuvenate it, according to news agency ANI. The saline drip - essentially a special and diluted chemical - promises to kill the termites that have dragged the centuries-old ficus tree to the cusp of death. The saline treatment is from bottles seen for patients in hospitals and reports say that hundreds of these bottles have been put up at different parts of the tree for a comprehensive treatment.

Times of India further reported on Tuesday that concrete walls have also been constructed to provide much-needed support to the long, heavy and now drooping branches.

The tree is listed as one of the major tourist destinations on travel website Tripadvisor with close to 6000 reviews and a 'Certificate of Excellence.'