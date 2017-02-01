AI programme beats humans in poker game
London: In a significant milestone for artificial intelligence, a computer system has successfully beaten four human players in a poker marathon match lasting 20 days, winning more than USD 1.5 millions worth of chips.
Libratus, an AI programme developed at Carnegie Mellon University in the US, was trained to play a variant of the game known as no-limit heads-up Texas hold 'em.
"Heads-up no limit Texas hold 'em is in a way the last frontier of all the games," said Tuomas Sandholm, professor at Carnegie Mellon University.
"Othello, Chess, Go, Jeopardy have all been conquered, but this remained elusive: this is a landmark in AI game-play," said Sandholm.
The algorithm used in the system could be transferred to a range of other uses including negotiations, finance, medical treatment and cybersecurity, he added.
"Now we have proven the ability of AI to do strategy and reasoning, there are many potential applications in future," Sandholm was quoted as saying by 'BBC News'.
One of the professional poker players, Jimmy Chou, admitted that the AI was proving a tough opponent.
"The bot gets better and better every day. It's like a tougher version of us," he said.
"The first couple of days, we had high hopes. But every time we find a weakness, it learns from us and the weakness disappears the next day," Chou said.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Budget 2017: Here are the key highlights
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!