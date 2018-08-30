हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Harris's hawk

Colour vision makes Harris's hawks successful hunters: Study

If, on the other hand, the object has a different color than the background, Harris's hawk can detect it at twice the distance compared to human vision.

Representational Image:Pixabay

London: Harris's hawk has the best color vision of all the animals investigated to date, helping them to successfully detect, pursue and capture prey, a study suggests.

The findings by researchers at Lund University in Sweden may help protect threatened birds of prey against hazards such as wind turbines and power lines.

"I did not think that color vision would be of such significance, rather than birds of prey simply have better visual acuity than humans and that was the reason they detect objects so early and at a great distance. However, color is of considerable importance," said Almut Kelber, a biologist at Lund University.

Normally, the size of the eyes determines the optical resolution and thus what people or animals can see. The bigger the eyes, the higher the resolution. The size of the eyes, in turn, is usually linked to body size. Large body, large eyes, small body, small eyes, according to the study published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.

Particular to birds is a poor ability in general to see contrasts between different objects. Their contrast vision is almost ten times lower than ours, researchers said. However, there are exceptions, and Harris's hawk (Parabuteo unicinctus) is one of them, they said.

The study shows that if an object is not distinguishable from the background and the color is approximately the same, it is more difficult for a bird of prey than a human to detect it. If, on the other hand, the object has a different color than the background, Harris's hawk can detect it at twice the distance compared to human vision.

"It's exciting! The hawk weighs less than one kilo and has small eyes. Nonetheless, it can see many times better than us, even though it is so small and light," said Simon Potier, who is a falconer.

The study shows that colors are important for enabling birds of prey to detect quarry at a great distance. Good color vision is also particularly important in environments such as forests, where shadows, for example, can confuse visual impressions.

The findings are based on studies of Harris's hawks in France. The Hawks could fly to one of two perches within a bird enclosure. A uniform color was projected on a large screen behind one of the perches, and a multi-colored grid pattern was displayed behind the other perch. If the hawk chose the screen with a uniform color it received a reward, whereas the other choice offered no reward.

Once the Hawks learned that a uniform color without a grid pattern meant a reward, the researchers gradually changed the grid pattern's contrast and closed the distance between the grid lines until the hawk could no longer see the difference between the two screen images.

"The more fine-meshed patterns an animal can see, the sharper their visual acuity," said Potier.

