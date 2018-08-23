हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Glass industry existed in 9th century Iraq: Study

The palace-city of Samarra in Iraq, capital of the former Abbasid Caliphate, was home to an advanced industry of glass production and trade in the ninth century, a study has found.

Representational Image:Pixabay

London: The palace-city of Samarra in Iraq, capital of the former Abbasid Caliphate, was home to an advanced industry of glass production and trade in the ninth century, a study has found. Located in Iraq about 125 km north of Baghdad, Samarra was the Abbasid capital from an 836-892 AD.

Noted for its abundance of decorative architectural glass, the city represents an important source of archaeological information on early Islamic art and architecture. However, details of the production of Samarra's glass artefacts, as well as their role in the city's economy, have been elusive.

Researchers including those from Universite d'Orleans in France and The British Museum in the UK examined 265 Samarra glass artefacts housed in museum collections in Germany and England, including bowls, lamps, bottles, decorative and architectural glasses, and more.

Trace elements in the glass, identified using mass-spectrometric analysis, offered clues to the geographic origin of the raw materials used in the making of the different types of glass artefacts. The results, published in the journal PLOS ONE, suggest that a portion of Samarra's glass was imported from other regions, such as the Levant and Egypt.

However, the majority of the glass artefacts were so similar in the composition that the authors strongly suspect much of the glass was being produced locally. This paints a picture of a city with an important industry of glass production and trade, confirming earlier hypotheses based on writings from this time period.

The fact that the highest-quality glass was used to decorate the city's main caliphal palace suggests that glass was of great cultural and economic value at this time.

"High-resolution chemical analysis of ninth-century glasses from Samarra reveals a sophisticated Abbasid glass industry as well as selective imports of specific glass objects," said Nadine Schibille, from Universite d'Orleans.

"Our analytical data thus confirm written sources about the production of glass in the vicinity of the new capital city," said Schibille.

