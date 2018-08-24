हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coconut oil

Is coconut oil poisonous?

Harvard Professor Michels claimed that due to the presence of saturated fatty acids in coconut oil, it clogs coronary arteries, which is bad for the heart. 

Is coconut oil poisonous?
Representational Image:Pixabay

Washington: Despite coconut oil is being considered as the most preferred form of cooking oil in many parts of the world, a Harvard professor has labeled it as 'poison'.

In a speech by Harvard Professor Karin Michels, he repeatedly labeled the oil as 'poison' in a German talk which was titled  'Coconut Oil and Other Nutritional Errors', reported the USA on Thursday.

Interestingly, a video of his speech which was uploaded on YouTube has now received over 900,000 views. Michels in the speech warned the people that it is one of the worst edibles one can have. Since, he also claimed that due to the presence of saturated fatty acids it clogs coronary arteries, which is bad for the heart. 

Another Harvard Professor who specializes in nutrition, Frank Sacks said that consuming saturated fatty acids has its ramifications. Since, due to the higher presence of saturated fat in coconut oil, which tends to raise one's LDL cholesterol, also known as bad cholesterol. Many experts have seconded Michels' and Sacks' conclusions. 

Tags:
Coconut oilEdibles coconut oilPoisonious coconut oilSaturated fatty acidHeart disease

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close