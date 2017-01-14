Kerala's first solar-powered boat launched; begins service

New Delhi: Kerala's first solar-powered boat was launched in Kottayam by Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal.

He launched the service in Vaikom-Cherthala- Thavanakadavu waterways along with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The first solar-powered boat was launched recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, Goyal said.

Power production from solar energy that stood at 2000 MW in 2014 has gone up to 9500 MW at present, he said, adding, the target was to take the production level to one lakh MW by 2020.

Vijayan said the government is committed to strengthening water transport in the state.

Infrastructure for low cost and environment friendly transport system would be upgraded, he said, adding, introduction of more solar-powered boats could make water transport a profitable one.

The solar-powered boat, introduced by the State Water Transport Corporation, can accommodate 75 passengers.

(With PTI inputs)