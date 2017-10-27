Meet Sophia, world's first robot with a citizenship

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia has become the first country in the world to grant a citizenship to a robot named Sophia.

Sophia, the female robot, has been developed by a Hong Kong firm called Hanson Robots.

This move has been taken to promote the country as a place that has taken Artificial Intelligence to a totally different level.

It has attracted a lot of criticism as people from many walks of life think that the same rights aren't given to numerous humans around different parts of the globe.

The robot, was confirmed as a Saudi citizen during a business event in Riyadh, according to reports.

The robot then thanked the country and the event.

"Thank you to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I am very honoured and proud for this unique distinction," Sophia told the panel. "It is historic to be the first robot in the world to be recognised with citizenship."

The robot further said that she wants to live and work with humans so she needs to express the emotions to understand humans and build trust with people.