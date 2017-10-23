Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Mumbai man stuffs his mouth with 22 lit candles at once, sets world record - Watch

Dinesh Shivnath Upadhyaya, a Science teacher by profession, stuffed 22 lit candles in his mouth in one go, thus setting a world record.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 23, 2017, 17:35 PM IST
Image courtesy: Guinness World Records/Facebook

New Delhi: People do the most bizarre things which set world records and a man from Mumbai has achieved just that.

Dinesh Shivnath Upadhyaya, a Science teacher by profession, stuffed 22 lit candles in his mouth in one go, thus setting a world record.

The Guinness World Records posted a video of him lighting the candles and putting them into his mouth on Facebook. Check it out!

Because of his abilities, Dinesh has earned the name 'Maximouth'.

His other achievements and records include eating 73 grapes in a minute and catching 43 dice with cupped hands in 30 seconds while being blindfolded.

