Padma Awards 2017: Prof. Udipi Ramachandra Rao, Chandrakant Pithawa among others to be honoured for excellence in Science

New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday announced the list of Padma awardees who will be honoured with the prestigious award this year for excellant contribution in their respective fields.

The list includes five people from the field of science and engineering who have been shortlisted for the prestigious award.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/April every year.

List of scientists who will be conferred with the prestigious award:

Prof. Udipi Ramachandra Rao, Science and Engineering – Padma Vibhushan

Shri Chandrakant Pithawa, Science and Engineering – Padma Shri

Prof. Ajoy Kumar Ray, Science and Engineering - Padma Shri

Shri Chintakindi Mallesham, Science and Engineering - Padma Shri

Shri Jitendra Nath Goswami, Science and Engineering - Padma Shri

This year, the President of India has approved conferment of Padma Awards to 89 persons.

The list comprises of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 7 Padma Bhushan and 75 Padma Shri awardees.