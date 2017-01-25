Padma Awards 2017: Prof. Udipi Ramachandra Rao, Chandrakant Pithawa among others to be honoured for excellence in Science
New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday announced the list of Padma awardees who will be honoured with the prestigious award this year for excellant contribution in their respective fields.
The list includes five people from the field of science and engineering who have been shortlisted for the prestigious award.
These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/April every year.
List of scientists who will be conferred with the prestigious award:
Prof. Udipi Ramachandra Rao, Science and Engineering – Padma Vibhushan
Shri Chandrakant Pithawa, Science and Engineering – Padma Shri
Prof. Ajoy Kumar Ray, Science and Engineering - Padma Shri
Shri Chintakindi Mallesham, Science and Engineering - Padma Shri
Shri Jitendra Nath Goswami, Science and Engineering - Padma Shri
This year, the President of India has approved conferment of Padma Awards to 89 persons.
The list comprises of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 7 Padma Bhushan and 75 Padma Shri awardees.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Beaten by mob in Kolkata, US NRI vows never to return in India
- When will democracy get freedom from dynasty politics?
- Is putting people's lives in danger the right way to promote films?
- DNA: Has bad time started for American 'media' after Donald Trump became US President?
- Raees promotion: Shah Rukh Khan boards train from Mumbai to Delhi
- Muslim extremist organisations planning 9/11 type attacks using aeroplanes, says intelligence; security beefed up for Republic Day
- WATCH: Epic Staredown between Goldberg, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar at WWE Raw
- Actor Rimi Sen joins BJP, says she is inspired by PM Narendra Modi
- Jallikattu stir: As it happened on Monday
- Reliance Jio impact: Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit dips 54% to Rs 503.7 crore