Science must meet the rising aspirations of our people: PM Modi at the 104th Indian Science Congress
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, inaugurated the annual Indian Science Congress at the Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati.
Speaking at the event, Modi lauded scientists saying that, “ the nation will always be grateful to scientists who have worked tirelessly to empower our society by their vision, labour, and leadership.”
Addressing a gathering of eminent scientists, including five Nobel laureates, Modi also laid emphasis on the importance of technologies in services and manufacturing sectors, while also addressing the rapid global rise of Cyber-Physical Systems.
He also encouraged the country's Science and Technology institutions, saying that they should “further strengthen their basic research in line with leading global standards.”
“Translating this basic knowledge into innovations, start-ups and industry will help us achieve inclusive and sustainable growth,” he said.
The Indian Science Congress is a five-day-long event with the focal theme being 'Science and Technology for National Development'. This is the 104th conference.
(With ANI inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- India's first 'Clean India' machine set up in Delhi's Connaught place
- Watch: Car carrying 5 people dragged into the river by high tides in China
- Watch: PM Modi addresses Mahaparivartan rally in Lucknow
- Will rival political parties gain from Samajwadi Party's feud?
- Mulayam Singh cancels SP National Convention scheduled for January 5
- Unprecedented crowd at PM Narendra Modi's Lucknow Parivartan Rally
- PM Modi addresses parivartan rally in Lucknow: As it happened
- Bengaluru molestation: What drunk, unruly men did with girls during New Year's celebrations in front of 1500 policemen
- Raees new POSTERS: Shah Rukh Khan's bruised look and Mahira intense pose will make you jump the calendar!
- Piers Morgan tweet for Virender Sehwag sums up Viru's social media heroics in 2016
Top Videos
-
Budget session to begin on January 31; Arun Jaitley to present budget on February 1
-
Rescue hut with life-saving facilities set up for people passing through Rohtang pass
-
Service charge in restaurants to now be paid according to customer discretion, says govt
-
Watch: Car carrying 5 people dragged into the river by high tides in China