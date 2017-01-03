Science must meet the rising aspirations of our people: PM Modi at the 104th Indian Science Congress

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, inaugurated the annual Indian Science Congress at the Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati.

Speaking at the event, Modi lauded scientists saying that, “ the nation will always be grateful to scientists who have worked tirelessly to empower our society by their vision, labour, and leadership.”

Addressing a gathering of eminent scientists, including five Nobel laureates, Modi also laid emphasis on the importance of technologies in services and manufacturing sectors, while also addressing the rapid global rise of Cyber-Physical Systems.

He also encouraged the country's Science and Technology institutions, saying that they should “further strengthen their basic research in line with leading global standards.”

“Translating this basic knowledge into innovations, start-ups and industry will help us achieve inclusive and sustainable growth,” he said.

The Indian Science Congress is a five-day-long event with the focal theme being 'Science and Technology for National Development'. This is the 104th conference.

(With ANI inputs)